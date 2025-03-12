An American hunting influencer and self-proclaimed wildlife biologist is facing backlash after posting a video of herself taking a wild baby wombat from its mother and holding it for the camera.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Jones, who describes herself online as a "wildlife biologist and environmental scientist," shared the now-deleted Instagram reel, which shows her catching the animal on the side of a road and carrying it towards a car while a man laughs as he films. She can be heard saying: “I caught a baby wombat!”

In the footage, originally uploaded to her Instagram account @samstrays_somewhere, the wombat’s distressed mother is seen chasing after the baby and lingering near the car, while the baby wombat hisses and screeches. Jones eventually releases it but the clip ends before it is clear whether the mother and baby were reunited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A caption initially included in the post claimed, "Baby and mom slowly waddled back off together into the bush." Jones has yet to respond publicly but previously commented on Instagram that she held the baby wombat for just one minute before releasing it.

American influencer Sam Jones is facing backlash after posting a video of herself taking a wild baby wombat from its mother and holding it for the camera. | Sam Jones @samstrays_somewhere (Instagram)

"The baby was carefully held for one minute in total and then released back to mom," she wrote. "They wandered back off into the bush together completely unharmed. I don’t ever capture wildlife that will be harmed by my doing so."

According to local reports, Jones may have violated Australian law by handling the animal and may have her visa revoked.

On Thursday, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke said: “I can’t wait to see the back of this individual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burke said the home affairs department was “working through the conditions” on Jones’ visa to determine “whether immigration law has been breached”.

This is not the first the influencer has courted controversy. She has previously shared videos of herself picking up a wild echidna, a hedgehog, and a baby shark.

She has since set her Instagram profile private.