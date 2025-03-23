A porn star who has converted to Islam has revealed the unwanted criticism she has received.

Rae Lil Black is taking part in her first Ramadan at the moment and recently released a video of herself at her first iftar - a meal that breaks Ramadan fasting.

The actress, whose original name is Kae Asakura and who has 2.3m Instagram followers, has confirmed that she is quitting the porn industry, saying that she had not been concentrating on her career and that she had felt lost. She has recently been in Malaysia.

But now a video and a statement she has released on social media have revealed that it has not been all plain sailing.

Left, former Japanese porn star Rae Lil Black in an undated photo, and right at her first iftar after converting to Islam.

In the new video she speaks directly to the camera, saying: “So since the beginning of Ramadan people have been commenting about me sinning before. People are like ‘Your sin will never be forgiven. It’s not fair that you’ve sinned a lot and your sin will be forgiven just like this’ or ‘you are just creating content’.

“Well I am fasting first of all and then what Islam taught me, what matters, the only thing that matters is, the intention between me and Allah, you and Allah. So if I am going to Jannah after death or if I... if my sin is forgiven or not, is no matter to you. It doesn’t matter if my sin is forgiven or not, if I am going to Jannah or not, it’s not your matter.

“So you should be focusing on your intention between you and god Allah. My intention between me and Allah is mine and you don’t need to care about it. I am putting my pure intention to Allah so do not worry about me. Please focus on your life. Please, please focus on your Ramadan, good deeds. Please you should be focusing on your life. Thank you so much Ramadan Mubarak.”

And a statement posted on her TikTok account, which has 1.5m followers, said: “Now I’m harassed and bullied all over from everywhere including Muslims. Indeed, people are the worst and keep dragging people from getting close to God. Even on Ramadan, you choose to be evil. Not shaitan. The one who keep talking about my past. You not being able to lower your gaze is not my problem.”