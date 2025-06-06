Australian OnlyFans and porn star Koby Falks has died at the age of 42, just days after sharing a deeply personal Instagram post about self-acceptance.

Falks, whose real name was Anthony Cox, wrote in his final post on May 28: “Took me years to drop the act. Turns out, the scariest thing wasn’t being rejected—it was being seen. No more masks. No more performance. Just me, as I am. Raw. Real. Free.

“Yeah, I f***d up along the way. Yeah, I wore the armour a bit too long. But I never stopped searching for the bloke underneath it all. This is for the younger me who just wanted to be loved without pretending. And for anyone else out there still hiding— You don’t have to be a symbol. Just be you. Rough edges and all. That’s where the beauty is.”

His death was confirmed on Sunday, June 1, in an announcement on his Instagram page, which read: “Koby Falks passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed. If this post has affected you, please reach out to Lifeline at 13 11 14.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Falks posing with his arms crossed, as well as an image of him sharing a kiss with his partner, Sam Brownell. No cause of death has been made public.

Talent agent Matthew Leigh also paid tribute in a heartfelt post, describing Falks as “a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul.” “Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small,” Leigh wrote. “He was organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful — the kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with.”

“It was an honour to represent his remarkable body of work and to witness firsthand the power of his presence, both on and off screen,” he added. “We have lost a trailblazing creative spirit far too soon. But I truly believe his light and legacy will continue shining brightly above. Rest peacefully, Koby. You will be missed, always.”

Falks, known for his work on OnlyFans and in adult film, had appeared in 76 projects over the past three years and amassed more than 128,000 followers on Instagram.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org