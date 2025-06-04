A young British woman has been detained and arrested in Germany for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Thailand.

Cameron Bradford, 21, from Knebworth in Hertfordshire was stopped at Munich Airport on April 21 while she tried to collect her luggage. Sources told The Sun she served a red flag to authorities after changing her flight last minute as she was originally meant to fly via Singapore to London Heathrow.

It is thought Ms Bradford could now face at least four months in a German prison while authorities probe where the drugs came from. The mum's arrest is the latest in a series of cases involving suspected young British female drug mules.

Ms Bradford, who has a young son, triggered alarm from her family when she didn't return home on her Heathrow bound flight as expected. They filed a missing person report but were alerted the next day to the 21-year-old's whereabouts in Germany.

Chief prosecutor Anne Leiding of the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office said: “We can confirm that we are conducting proceedings in this matter. The defendant is still in custody.”

Charges and a trial date are yet to be be provided by the prosecution, amid an ongoing investigation. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Germany and are in contact with her family and the local authorities.”

Recently, 36-year-old Clara Wilson was allegedly found trying to smuggle around £200,000 of Thai cannabis into Spain. The mother-of-four, prominent on OnlyFans and from Huthwaite in Nottinghamshire was held by the Civil Guard on January 20 after departing a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. The unemployed parent now faces four years behind bars and potential fines of over £750,000 if she is found guilty.