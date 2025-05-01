British woman, 33, dies at Ibiza Rocks Hotel after cardiac arrest in room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation has been launched after a British woman died in her hotel room on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The 33-year-old tourist was staying at the adults-only Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio, a popular resort known for its party scene. According to the Mirror, emergency services were called to the hotel at around 6.30pm on Tuesday evening after reports that the woman was unresponsive.

Paramedics and local police rushed to the scene, where she was found to be in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders spent approximately 40 minutes performing CPR, but she was declared dead at the scene after efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Officers from Spain’s Civil Guard are preparing a full report for the local court, which has opened an official investigation. However, well-placed sources on the island told the outlet that there is “nothing at this stage to suggest the death was suspicious.”

Local media later reported that the unnamed woman had existing health issues and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator — a small device placed under the collarbone that monitors heart rhythms and delivers electric impulses to treat abnormalities.