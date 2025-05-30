Two British holidaymakers have been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage tourist from the UK at their rented Costa del Sol villa.

Friends of the 19-year-old girl said to have been targeted raised the alarm after finding her unconscious in a bathroom at the property in Marbella. The alleged sex attack is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning after a group of young female British holidaymakers met the men at a nightclub and agreed to go back to the villa they had rented for their holidays to continue partying.

The women found their friend 'naked and unconscious' in the bathroom around 1.30am on Sunday according to local reports. She was taken to Marbella's Costa del Sol Hospital where she underwent a sexual assault forensic examination.

Tests took place to see if she had been drugged as part of a new protocol in place on the Costa del Sol. She is said to have been drinking heavily before being found and officials have not yet said if they believe her drinks could have been spiked.

One of the suspects, described locally as a 23-year-old UK national, was at the scene of the alleged sex attack. Another, a 27-year-old male who is also British, was reportedly held hours later at a Marbella nightclub after police were given a description matching his by the teenager they assisted.

The ongoing probe is being dealt with by Spain's National Police, who are expected to make their first official comment later today. It was not immediately clear this morning if the two suspects have appeared before a judge and been remanded in custody or released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.