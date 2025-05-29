The US State Department is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution" when visiting several popular European destinations.

A travel advisory dated May 23 said, "There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy." Italy is considered a Level 2 country on the State Department's advisory scale, which ranges from Level 1, "exercise normal precautions," to Level 4, "Do not travel." It has been at that level since April 2022, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Italian cities are globally recognized for their vibrant culture and rich history — but the very traits that attract visitors also present potential vulnerabilities in terms of security. Authorities have highlighted the following potential high-risk zones:

Major tourist sites such as the Colosseum in Rome, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, or Venice’s canals.

Public transportation hubs including train stations, metro systems, and airports in cities like Milan, Naples, and Florence.

Commercial zones such as shopping malls and open-air markets.

Religious sites and events, particularly during festivals or holidays.

Hotels and restaurants frequented by international tourists.

Other Level 2 European countries with a risk of potential terrorism include but are not limited to Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. For Italy and other destinations where extra caution is advised, the State Department recommends travellers:

Review the traveler's checklist and prepare emergency contingency plans

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive embassy alerts and be easier to reach in the event of an emergency

Stay alert in tourist areas

Pay attention to local news coverage and pivot plans as needed

Despite the warning travellers are not discouraged from visiting the destinations. Travellers are simply encouraged to "be aware of increased risks to safety and security" in Level 2 destinations.

A State Department spokesperson told USA TODAY each country's safety and other conditions are regularly reviewed, and advisory levels are based on established risk indicators like crime, civil unrest, natural disasters, health, wrongful detention and more, so travellers can make informed decisions. The US travel advisory system categorizes risks into four distinct levels:

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions.

Level 2: Exercise increased caution.

Level 3: Reconsider travel.

Level 4: Do not travel.