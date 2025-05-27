Foreign Office travel advice: New travel warning for Mexico as holidaymakers warned over protests 'blocking access' at airport
The Foreign Office has issued "information about protests blocking access to the main airport in Mexico City; there may be flight disruptions or cancellations." The FCDO said: "Since 24 April a dispute between rival Cartels has included attacks on public transport in Baja California Sur. Affected municipalities include Los Cabos, La Paz, and Mulegé. Please follow the advice of local authorities."
It added: "Protests from a local teachers’ movement have blocked access to both terminals of Mexico City’s main airport (AICM) for a prolonged period on 22 and 23 May. Media reports indicate that protests may continue over the weekend of 24 and 25 May.
"There may be flight disruptions or cancellations. Transport links to and from the airport may face significant disruption and reaching the airport will take longer than usual. You should monitor local media and stay in touch with your airline or travel agent."
The shutdown in Mexico City began about 2 p.m. local time and lasted about 20 minutes as hundreds of union members marched to the airport’s entrances. The organisation staging the protest, the National Educational Workers Coordination, commonly known by its initials C.N.T.E., is a splinter group of Mexico’s largest teachers’ union and has participated in strikes and demonstrations for years. The protest reflects how Mexico’s leftist president, Claudia Sheinbaum, is coming under pressure from some unions and social movements as a weak economy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.