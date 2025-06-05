An OnlyFans star has told how a cop who got her banned for drink-driving later tried to hit on her and ask her for a date.

Erotic rapper Katja Krasavice was caught doing more than 100kph (62mph) in her luxury £110,000 BMW 740d xDrive in Leipzig, Germany. When police breath-tested her she was found to be marginally over the drink-drive limit triggering an instant ban on May 29.

But the German Celebrity Big Brother star, real name Katrin Vogelova, was astonished when a man claiming to be one of the officers who had stopped her had the bare-faced cheek to call her up.

She says the officer, who has not been named, left a message apologising for the ban saying his colleagues had "overreacted".

Then, 28-year-old Katja told her 3.2m TikTok followers how the officer asked to meet up. Now the adult star has complained to police chiefs that her personal information was used by an officer for unofficial purposes.

Police spokesperson Oalf Hoppe confirmed: "An immediate investigation has been launched regarding a potential breach of data protection laws."

Katja Krasavice made a serious allegation against the police after being stopped in Leipzig, Germany. | @katjakrasavice/Newsflash/NX

Investigators will be trying to establish if he call is genuine or a prank from one of Katja's friends.

Katja, who earns around €10m (£8.5 million) a year from OnlyFans, once bragged she would dump any man who could not bed her at least twice a day. She was a massive hit in Germany's Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

But she later faced fury from animal lovers when she released a music video for her single OnlyFans featuring brightly-dyed live rabbits. After animal rights group PETA accused her of cruelty, she deleted the scenes from the video and apologised.

