A 17-year-old TikTok star who spoke out for women's rights in Pakistan was shot dead in a suspected 'honour killing' after filming a clip of her Western-style birthday party.

Sana Yousaf was gunned down at her home in Islamabad by what police believe was a family member. Only hours later on June 2, her social media account posted what appears to have been a scheduled post showing Sana at her party in what would be her final post.

Wearing Western-style non-Islamic clothes, Sana is seen tucking into birthday treats like pizza and pasta with her pals on a roof terrace in the Instagram clip.

Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousuf was reportedly shot dead by a relative in Islamabad, Pakistan | @sanayousaf22/Newsflash/NX

Police say the suspect entered Sana's house and fired repeatedly, killing her instantly with two direct hits at point-blank range. It is currently unclear if the suspect is in custody.

Sana, who had more than 1.5 million social media followers, was well-known for her women's rights videos.

Her devoted followers have poured out their heartbreak on her platforms. One named as 'waliyanajib' said: "This doesn’t feel real. You were glowing, just being 17. I’m so sorry this world didn’t protect you. Rest in peace, sweetheart."

Sana Yousuf, who was shot dead in Islamabad, Pakistan | @sanayousaf22/Newsflash/NX

And 'mustafababarr' said: "This is soo disturbing.. i hope the person who did this has a tragic de@th. May her soul rest in peace." (sic)

Another said: "This is a mirror held up to a society still plagued by toxic patriarchy – where women's voices are feared, their freedom resented, and their strength punished."

In a similar case, a 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her father and uncle in Pakistan for using TikTok earlier this year. The girl, who lived in the US, had returned to her family's homeland in January and was reportedly gunned down after she refused to stop posting videos.

Human rights organisations report more than 1,000 so-called honour killings in Pakistan every year.

