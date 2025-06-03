A British journalist who vanished for nearly three months in Brazil has been found in Sao Paulo after a massive police search.

Charlotte Alice Peet, 33, was reported missing on February 8 after she messaged a friend in Rio de Janeiro saying she was planning to travel there but needed a place to stay.

Her disappearance sparked a huge worldwide search with police, British Embassy officials and friends and family appealing for her to come forward.

Now Brazilian police say she was found on June 2 at a hotel in the exclusive Jardins neighbourhood of Sao Paulo. She was discovered after missing persons police tracked her phone movements and purchase history on her charge and credit cards. It is understood she told officers she had been out of touch with her family by choice.

Charlotte Peet | Newsflash/NX

Missing Persons Unit head Ellen Souto explained: "She was there and clearly demonstrated that she had no interest in maintaining contact with her family, nor in returning to her country."

Charlotte's friend in Rio told her anxious parents she had told her pal she was unable to host her because her home was full. She had travelled from Sao Paulo to Rio by bus and stayed in hostels in the Botafogo and Leme areas between February 17 and 24. The same month CCTV footage showed her at a hostel in Rio's South Zone.

Charlotte Peet in Leme on February 15. She has now been found after being missing for four months | Newsflash/NX

Her family contacted Brazilian police to report her missing and sent a photo of her passport to aid the investigation. Now investigators have closed the case because Charlotte has assured them she is not in danger. Her new location has been passed on to her family.

Freelance international reporter Charlotte has been in journalism for nine years and worked for top titles like The Times, The Telegraph, Al Jazeera and the BBC.

She had previously lived in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 and returned in November 2024 after a short spell in the UK.

Charlotte studied philosophy at Bristol University before doing a masters degree in international journalism at City St George’s, University of London.

She is fluent in Portuguese and also speaks Spanish and French.

