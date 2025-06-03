Mirabell Mozart Balls: Salzburg factory producing famous Austrian chocolate Mozartkugeln closes - what will brand owner Mondelez International do now?
The Salzburg Schokolade plant in the town of Grodig, near Salzburg in Austria, closed its doors after failing to recover from insolvency proceedings triggered in 2021.
The firm had been producing the famous Mirabell Mozartkugeln, known internationally as Mozart balls, and its last batch rolled off the production line on December 5, 2024.
Mondelez International, the owner of the brand, is reportedly considering moving production abroad to countries such as the Czech Republic. Mondelez is a huge conglomerate which also owns Cadbury, Oreo, Daim, Milka, BelVita and Toblerone.
The closure has left dozens of workers without jobs and ended an over 100-year tradition at the site, established in the 19th century to meet growing demand for the chocolate treat.
Mozartkugeln were originally invented in 1890 by Salzburg confectioner Paul Furst and were named after the famous composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The Mirabell version, wrapped in gold foil and made on a large scale, was granted the title "Real Salzburg Mozart Ball" to set it apart from other competitors.
The firm had previously been taken over by KEX Confectionery Group in a bid to rescue it, but the effort failed to keep it afloat.
Salzburg Schokolade had once produced up to 57m Mozartkugeln per year, many destined for tourists and export markets. While the Mirabell balls may live on, the news has sparked fears about the loss of Salzburg’s cultural link to its most famous sweet.
Story: NewsX
