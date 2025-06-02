Alena Vasilyeva: Social media star arrested for weeing in the street next to Russian veterans poster and wiping herself with a passport
Social media star Alena Vasilyeva infuriated police and patriots when she squatted down to urinate in front of a war heroes poster in St Petersburg, western Russia, on May 28.
Then to add insult to injury she wiped herself dry with her Russian passport and twerks as she leans on the poster celebrating Russia's veterans from World War II.
The footage opens with Vasilyeva squatting over the pavement with her jeans and knickers round her ankles as she urinates on the tarmac.
As the friend filming her cackles with laughter Vasilyeva shows the camera her passport and wipes herself with it before pulling her panties up.
Then, with her jeans still round her knees, she stands up and twerks in front of the veterans poster while her friend laughs and slaps her backside.
But after sharing the clip on social media, Vasilyeva and her pal, later named as Olga Bryntseva, were hauled in by police the following day (29th May).
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia spokeswoman Irina Volk said: “My colleagues from St. Petersburg detained a girl who committed cynical actions in relation to state symbols and deliberately damaged her passport.”
Later footage shows a shame-faced Vasilyeva in the back of a police car making a grovelling apology for insulting the honour of Russia and Soviet-era veterans.
The pair are now facing charges of hooliganism, which can mean up to five years in jail and hefty fines. Vasilyeva is also set to be charged with public indecency, which could mean more time behind bars. The city's Smolninsky District Court ordered them to remain in pre-trial detention until July 28.
Story: NewsX
