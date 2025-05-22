An influencer was stabbed nine times by her boyfriend during a livestream as shocked followers watched.

The brutal attack happened while she was online with her followers in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 19, after she allegedly told her boyfriend she wanted to break up.

Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, 22, was broadcasting live when her boyfriend launched the knife assault. She was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery and survived despite being stabbed in the head, in the back, in the hand and in the foot. She remains in a serious condition.

Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao | @luna_mtafe/Newsflash/NX

Police are currently searching for her boyfriend, named as Alex Olievira, who fled the scene after the attack.

He is facing charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

Investigators confirmed the woman, who has a four-year-old daughter, had been arguing with Olievira before the stabbing.

Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao's leg in hospital, and a still from the video which recorded the attack on her | Newsflash/NX

Neighbours told officers they often heard fights from the flat where the pair lived.

Social media users who witnessed the livestream called emergency services as the violence erupted. Others shared clips of the live stream, which has since been taken down by the platform. In the video, Luna is heard screaming in agony as blood drips all over the floor and furniture.

As she moves the camera, a giant blade that apparently broke off from the knife used in the attack can be seen lying next to her slashed foot, with a gaping wound visible between her big toe and her second toe. Luna has over 255,000 followers on Instagram and is known for her posts about beauty, fashion, and dancing.

Story: NewsX