Tijana Radonjic: Teenage Serbian model dies after unclipping harness during panic attack while filming parasailing promo video in Montenegro
Glamorous 19-year-old Tijana Radonjic, from Novi Sad, Serbia, had been hired to make the mini-movie on May 28 despite having no experience of the sport. She had been hired by a firm, not named in local media in Budva, Montenegro, to boost business with tourists for the summer holiday season.
The film was supposed to show brunette Tijana in a bikini soaring happily over the Budva Riviera on a parasail being towed by a speed boat. Witnesses told local media she looked happy and relaxed as she was buckled in and told how to sit in the safety harness.
But grim footage recorded while she was in mid-air shows the model apparently suffering a deadly panic attack.
As she soars more than 150 feet over the Adriatic, Tijana suddenly tears off her life jacket and begins to unfasten her safety harness. Then, after unbuckling her waist belt she writhes around in the leg straps apparently trying to wriggle free.
But as she rises up out of the canvas seat she topples upside down and falls out head-first into the sea as the clip ends.
Horrified spectators on the beach recounted how just moments before the fall they heard Tijana screaming: "Put me down! Put me down!"
Although she was pulled from the sea by rescuers paramedics declared she had been killed by the 50-metre fall.
Tijana's family is disputing claims that she caused her own death and police and safety officials are investigating the incident.
Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the parasailing company, stated: "I am sorry for the death of the young girl. I hope to meet her parents to express my condolences in person. We are all in shock after the accident that happened."
He added: "I do not know exactly what happened. She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are under way, and the results of the autopsy are awaited."
Tijanoa's family paid tribute to her on social media.
One relative said: "You were brave to try to save your young life, but unfortunately, you didn't succeed."
Budva's long sandy beaches, clear blue sea and lively nightlife have made it a magnet for tourists with many celebrating it as the Hawaii of Montenegro.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.