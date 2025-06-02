A teenage model making a promo video for a parasailing firm plunged to her death after apparently unfastening her safety harness in a panic attack.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glamorous 19-year-old Tijana Radonjic, from Novi Sad, Serbia, had been hired to make the mini-movie on May 28 despite having no experience of the sport. She had been hired by a firm, not named in local media in Budva, Montenegro, to boost business with tourists for the summer holiday season.

The film was supposed to show brunette Tijana in a bikini soaring happily over the Budva Riviera on a parasail being towed by a speed boat. Witnesses told local media she looked happy and relaxed as she was buckled in and told how to sit in the safety harness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tijana Radonjic poses in undated photo. She died while parasailing at a beach in Becici, Budva in Montenegro, May 28, 2025. | Newsflash/NX

But grim footage recorded while she was in mid-air shows the model apparently suffering a deadly panic attack.

As she soars more than 150 feet over the Adriatic, Tijana suddenly tears off her life jacket and begins to unfasten her safety harness. Then, after unbuckling her waist belt she writhes around in the leg straps apparently trying to wriggle free.

Tijana Radonjic poses in undated photo. She died while parasailing at a beach in Becici, Budva in Montenegro | Newsflash/NX

But as she rises up out of the canvas seat she topples upside down and falls out head-first into the sea as the clip ends.

Horrified spectators on the beach recounted how just moments before the fall they heard Tijana screaming: "Put me down! Put me down!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she was pulled from the sea by rescuers paramedics declared she had been killed by the 50-metre fall.

Tijana Radonjic detaches herself from the safety seat during parasailing and falls from a height of more than 50 meters into the sea in the town of Becici in the municipality of Budva, Montenegro, May 28, 2025. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Tijana's family is disputing claims that she caused her own death and police and safety officials are investigating the incident.

Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the parasailing company, stated: "I am sorry for the death of the young girl. I hope to meet her parents to express my condolences in person. We are all in shock after the accident that happened."

He added: "I do not know exactly what happened. She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are under way, and the results of the autopsy are awaited."

Read More Alena Vasilyeva: Social media star arrested for weeing in the street next to Russian veterans poster and wiping herself with a passport

Tijanoa's family paid tribute to her on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One relative said: "You were brave to try to save your young life, but unfortunately, you didn't succeed."

Budva's long sandy beaches, clear blue sea and lively nightlife have made it a magnet for tourists with many celebrating it as the Hawaii of Montenegro.

Story: NewsX