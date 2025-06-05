A reporter who claims she was raped by hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs when he drugged her on his tour bus is seeking to have him extradited to face trial in Europe.

Former TV presenter Kathi Steininger, who has waived her right to anonymity, says she was a 19-year-old showbiz journalist when she tried to interview Combs 25 years ago.

But instead of getting a scoop Kathi says she was drugged after being lured onto the star's tour bus in Vienna, Austria, during his European tour in March 2000. She says Combs' minders separated her from her cameraman and that she was doped when the star offered her a drink he had poured.

During an interview with Austrian broadcaster PULS 24 on June 2 she revealed: "There was 100 per cent something in it. I would never have gone to bed with that man."

Blonde Kathi, who was 19 at the time, says she recalls Combs raping her on the bed at the back of the tour bus but seemed powerless to stop him.

She claimed: "I was fully conscious, but I could not physically move my body."

Afterwards, she says, she was "too ashamed" to tell anyone what had happened. And it was only when hundreds of others alleged victims came forward in the USA that she decided to speak out.

She claims she developed post-traumatic stress disorder and became unable to work. By going public, she says, she wants to help with the worldwide investigation into the rapper.

Kathi had been scheduled to give evidence at Combs' trial in New York where he is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution.

But judges ruled her testimony invalid because the alleged rape happened outside US legal jurisdiction.

Now Kathi had filed a complaint with Vienna public prosecutor's office hoping to extradite Combs to face justice in Austria.

Because the alleged crime happened 25 years ago it would normally be ruled to have exceeded the statute of limitations.

But, says Kathi, prosecutors have told her a trial could go ahead, but only if Combs is found guilty in New York.

A spokesperson said that if the star is declared guilty "we will re-examine the legal situation".

Kathi said: "I want some kind of punishment for what he did to me."

Combs has denied any wrongdoing at his trial in the US.

