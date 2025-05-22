Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is testifying in the ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York.

Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday in a black SUV and was escorted into the building by U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security officers, according to officials. Prosecutors have said his testimony “was not expected to be lengthy.”

The 40-year-old Grammy-winning artist and actor is scheduled to appear in court following the testimony of George Kaplan, a former personal assistant to Combs, who described a threatening and demanding work environment during his time working for the music producer from 2013 to 2015.

Kaplan told the jury that his job with Combs required “80 to 100-hour work weeks” and recalled his very first week on the job: “He told me I did not bring him what he asked for. He was angry. He was very close to my face,” Kaplan said, after Combs berated him for bringing two half-gallon water containers instead of a single gallon.

Kaplan said Combs threatened his job “monthly.”

Cudi’s appearance follows explosive testimony from Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018. Cassie told the court that Combs once threatened to “blow up (Cudi’s) car” and physically harm him after discovering she was briefly dating the rapper in 2011. She said Combs found out about their relationship during a drug-laced sexual encounter, referred to in court as a “freak-off”, after checking her phone.

Her mother, Regina Ventura, also testified, telling the court that she received an email from Cassie warning that Combs had threatened to release sex tapes and “arrange for Cassie and Cudi to be physically harmed.”

Ventura said Combs later contacted her directly to demand $20,000 for expenses spent on her daughter. She said she drained a home equity account to pay him, but the money was returned days later.

The criminal investigation into Combs began in November 2023, one day after Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of years of sexual and physical abuse. Combs, 55, settled that lawsuit the next day for $20 million, but the federal criminal case continued. He was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Who is Kid Cudi?

Cudi is a Grammy-winning rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, and fashion entrepreneur. He rose to fame with his breakthrough single "Day ‘n’ Nite", released in 2008, and his mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, released the same year.

Cudi has also appeared in TV shows and films such as How to Make It in America, Westworld, Don't Look Up, and X, and founded the production company Mad Solar. He also launched the fashion label MOTR and a memoir, Cudi, set for release in August 2025.

What is Kid Cudi’s worth?

Kid Cudi’s net worth is consistently estimated at $16 million, with an annual income of around $1–2 million, earned through music sales, touring, acting roles, and fashion and endorsement projects, according to Celebrity Net Worth.