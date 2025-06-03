An OnlyFans star says she’s not letting her health issues stop her anytime soon, even after being hospitalised following her latest record-breaking stunt.

Annie Knight, who claims to be ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman,’ recently revealed she had sex with 583 men in just six hours and later suffered bleeding, exhaustion, and a medical scare as a result. But despite the ordeal, she insists: “I’m not letting this slow me down.”

Speaking on the June 2 episode of the Broad Ideas podcast, Knight, 28, explained her strict rules for participants in the event. “You have to wear a condom whether it is for a blowjob or actual vaginal sex, you have to wear a condom,” she said. “And just basically like, you have to be ready to go. Start work, getting to work, you know?”

While she acknowledged that “some of the men are not super hygienic all the time,” she added, “Most of the guys on the day were great. They were showered, everything was all good. But I have had guys before who were brought up to film with me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that smell is not good’ and have asked them to have a shower.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in May, Knight admitted she initially doubted whether she could handle the feat: “Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot, so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day. But it was honestly fine. I was shocked by how easy it was.”

The physical toll, however, became clear days later when she was admitted to hospital. “I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she said. “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

Knight, who suffers from endometriosis, also said the challenge worsened her symptoms. “Hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods,” she said, “which is what I’ve been dealing with since.”

Still, she remains defiant about the future: “The prognosis is good, and it looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while. But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down.”