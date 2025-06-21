Police have confirmed that Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan’s body was found at her apartment a week after she passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beloved actress Ayesha Khan’s body was discovered only a week after she passed away. Neighbours were forced to contact police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her apartment.

Gulf News reported that “Authorities arrived at the scene and transferred the body to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities to determine the cause and estimated time of death. Following the initial examination, her remains were moved to a mortuary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police have launched an investigation and are questioning neighbours and relatives for information about her final days.”

Ayesha Khan was the TV actress Khalida Riyasat. The 76-year old had appeared in TV dramas such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Daraarein, and Ek Aur Aasman and movies Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Muskaan, and Fatima.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui paid tribute to Ayesha Khan on Instagram and wrote: “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI’UN!

“There are people you meet early in your journey who leave behind quiet but lasting imprints. For me, Ayesha Khan sahiba was one of those people. I met her on the set of Uroosa, my very first drama; I was a rookie then, a true greenhorn with only a few modelling assignments and commercials to my name. She was my on-screen mother but brought a compassion reminiscent of a maternal figure, a presence that soothed, grounded and made a space feel more human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In an industry that can often be brisk, brusque and bustling, Ayesha jee carried herself with a calm dignity. She was never loud, never needing to prove anything—her craft did all the talking. Her kindness, her elegance, her calm strength, all of it taught me so much, even when she wasn’t trying to. I consider it a gift to have shared screen space with her.

“Ayesha jee wasn’t just an actor; she was an atmosphere. And her absence will be deeply felt.🙏”