Singer Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini had travelled to Turkey with her husband to undergo the surgery.

The husband of singer Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini has paid tribute to his wife on Instagram. Elgar Miles de Hermes Sueia, professionally known as DeHermes, is a Mozambican singer, rapper, songwriter, architect, and fashion designer, who has 185K followers on Instagram.

Elgar Miles took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife Ana and said: “When I swore before God to be with you at all times until death do us part I never thought God would take you so soon from me. The person who took care of me the most, loved me the most, trusted me the most was you. I believe in destiny but I refuse to accept that you went this way my love.

“Our last few days were too beautiful to end this tragically. I will love you forever because I chose you for that. Years and years of building our empire for today I'm here in this room alone with no floor. Your family i promised to protect and love you like the queen and beautiful person you are inside and out. It doesn't seem fair living this life without you, not really. I want to be wherever you are because none of this makes sense without you Amore Mio!

Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini, who was 31, had travelled with her husband to Turkey from Mozambique for a breast augmentation, liposuction and a nose job. The couple had only recently married the month before after meeting six years ago in Rome. Photo: anabmusic/Instagram | anabmusic/Instagram

“How do I deal with all this pain I carry right now. I have no doubt you are in a better place and watching over all of us like you always did. You're a sister, you're the boss, you're taking care of her, you're one who educates and your only flaw was really being all this without limits.”

Elgar went on to say that “@brunobuhr so sorry brother. I tried to protect and love there with all my might. 😭😭😭😭 Thank you for trusting me with your sister and letting her fly free. But today I feel like I failed in this mission and I don't know if I deserve to continue this walk without it.

“Everything hurts me! The body, the heart, the soul, the eyes from crying so much, the mouth from screaming so much because the anger doesn't end. You became even more beautiful. The guilty of this will pay even if I go to hell fighting. JUSTICE WILL BE DONE. But at the same time, I think I'm not strong enough to fight too. I ask that you look after me, my love, as you always did.

“It isn't the end for us!

“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ANA BARBARA BUHR BULDRINI

“Till We meet again 😭🕊️.”

Turkiye Today reported that “Following the procedure, Sueia (Elgar Miles de Hermes Sueia) was informed by medical personnel that Ana Barbara's heart had slowed down. In an emotional account of what happened next, Sueia stated, “I lost control. I cried, shouted, and punched the walls. I saw her in the morgue. She is looking beautiful, but she was dead.”

Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini was known as Ana B on Instagram and had 795K followers. Tributes have been paid to her Instagram and one fan said: “🙏🏻 rest in peace 💔,” whilst another wrote: “People, let's respect the pain of the family, stop arguing and unnecessary comments please. Unfortunately Ana went to have a plastic surgery that was her dream and passed away, now we will respect the family's pain ❤️ 🖤.”