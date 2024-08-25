Brazilian woman dies after undergoing three-in-one liposuction, breast and tummy tuck operation
Maria Leonice Passos de Melo spent 10 hours undergoing the procedure at a private clinic in Maraba, Brazil on Friday, August 16. She was in the recovery room afterwards when she began to “experience adverse reactions” and died around 8am the following day, according to reports.
The operation was carried out by Dr Antonio Marcio Nunes Alves, who is considered to be a “celebrity” plastic surgeon in Brazil, with more than 46,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he posts about the operations he carries out. He said the operation was a success, with no complications, and that Maria, 51, suffered a “sudden illness” after her surgery.
News publication NeedToKnow reported that the operation also involved two plastic surgeons, an anaesthetist, a scrub nurse and a nursing assistant. Police are now investigating the clinic’s team for possible negligence, although no arrests have been made at the time of publication.
Getulio Souza, Dr Alves’ lawyer, added that the patient’s heart rate and blood pressure were being repeatedly checked throughout her operation.
Meanwhile, Maria’s funeral has been held in her home town of Parauapebas, which is in northern Brazil. A post-mortem was carried out prior to her being laid to rest, with results due to be published in the coming weeks.
