Actress Clare McCann had set up a fundraiser asking for support to have her son cryogenically preserved after he died by suicide at 13.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartbroken actress Clare McCann was forced to hold a funeral for her son Atreyu, 13, who tragically died by suicide at 13. Actress Clare had attempted to raise money to have her son cryogenically preserved and had set up a GoFundMe.

Clare McCann wrote on the GoFundMe that “My 13-year-old son tragically took his own life after months of brutal bullying at a NSW public school. I’m raising $40,000 to honour his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My name is Clare McCann. I’m a filmmaker, journalist, and mother. On Friday, 23rd May 2025, my son Atreyu McCann, just 13 years old took his own life after months of horrific bullying at his public school.

“I had begged the school, the Department of Education, and Children’s Services to intervene. I have medical records, psychologist reports, a formal PTSD diagnosis from his doctor, and emails proving I raised the alarm repeatedly. But nothing was done. No one stepped in. And now, my beautiful boy is gone.”

Heartbroken actress Clare McCann holds son’s funeral after she was unable to have him cryogenically preserved. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Clare McCann then shared the news that the attempt to have her son cryogenically preserved had failed and wrote: “We tried to fundraise to cryogenically preserve his body within 7 days but we failed.

“I am asking for $40,000 AUD. Donations will go towards his final resting place and a funeral.

“If we exceed the target, remaining funds will go toward:

• A trust in his name to protect his legacy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A national campaign for anti-bullying education and reform

• Legal action against the institutions that failed him

• Support for other families impacted by systemic negligence

“I am a public figure with a national platform from years of volunteer work for the sake of humanity, and I have used every resource to share his story so that this never happens again, not just to my son, but to any other child failed by this system.

“Please help us memorialise our beloved Atreyu and give his life the dignity and future that his school stole from him. Share this campaign. Tell his story. And stand with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two weeks ago, Clare McCann took to Instagram to share a video of her son’s audition and wrote: “Atreyu practised this for an audition just before I pulled him out of school. I wish I hadn’t trusted the promises of the teachers that they would handle it. I wish I knew what he was going through in those last weeks. I thought he was getting better. I know now he was in so much pain.

“He was only in school across two months time. He spent half of it at home recovering from the stress of all the bullying. I tried everything. It just wasn’t enough to curve his sadness that he felt no one cared. Especially the teachers.

“Please help me bring him back so he can get the treatment he needed and we can together have another chance at life.”

Following this post, Cyclone Cyrell wrote: “Dear little Angel. Sending love above ❤️,” whilst

Michael El-Bacha wrote: “💔💔💔💔.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.