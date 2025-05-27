Clare McCann has revealed that she wants to “cryogenically preserve” the body of her son Atreyu following his death.

Three days ago, actress Clare McCann took to her Instagram to reveal that her actor son Atreyu had died. She wrote: “It’s with shattered hearts that we share the passing of my beautiful son, Atreyu McCann. He was the brightest light in my world — kind, creative, and endlessly loved.

“Right now, we are grieving a loss that words can’t hold. Please give us time and space as we process this unimaginable pain.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved Atreyu. We’ll share more when we’re ready. For now, please hold him in your hearts.”

At the time of writing, it was not yet known what was the cause of Atreyu’s death. A day ago Clare McCann took to Instagram again and wrote: “As my worst nightmare has come to life my child’s has been stolen. It breaks my heart beyond what words can compare to share that in a moment of unbearable pain Atreyu took his own life.

“This was not his fault. He was let down by the schooling system as he suffered horrendous amounts of bullying. Now I humbly beg of you to help me preserve his life and help me fight against this inhumane landslide of child suicides caused by unchecked bullying by schools and teachers.”

Clare McCann then shared a link to a GoFundMe page where she explained that she wanted to “cryogenically preserve his body.” The GoFundMe page read: “My 13-year-old son tragically took his own life after months of brutal bullying at a NSW public school. I’m urgently raising $300,000 to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days — or the opportunity for him to live again will be lost forever.

“I had begged the school, the Department of Education, and Children’s Services to intervene. I have medical records, psychologist reports, a formal PTSD diagnosis from his doctor, and emails proving I raised the alarm repeatedly. But nothing was done. No one stepped in. And now, my beautiful boy is gone.

“We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days. If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer. This is about hope and justice. Refusing to let my son’s story end in silence.”

What does cryogenically preserving a body mean?

According to Cyronics UK, “Cryonics is the preservation of a person’s body, after death, in the hope that it will be possible to reanimate the person at some time in the future. This is achieved by keeping the body immersed in liquid nitrogen at about -190°C, at which temperature no decay takes place. The main aim is to preserve the brain with as little damage as possible, to preserve memories and personality traits. It is presumed that the remainder of the body would be restored or replaced.”

