Influencer Anna Grace Phelan has lost her battle with an aggressive brain tumour.

TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan has died at the age of 19 from brain cancer. Anna Grace Phelan, who had 142.K followers on Instagram had shared her battle with Stage 4 brain cancer with her followers, including her diagnosis in September last year, only days before she was due to start college.

The news of Anna Grace Phelan’s death was shared on TikTok, the message read: “Dear Friends and Family,

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savor Jesus Christ. So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith.”

The tribute went on to say “Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace. May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom if Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ. Details of the funeral arrangements to follow. God bless her beautiful soul.

Tributes have been paid to TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan who has died from cancer. Photo: phelann.annaa/Instagram | phelann.annaa/Instagram

“John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and Only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Following the sharing of this message, Anna’s family have been inundated with condolences on her TikTok account. One fan wrote: Aww this is so sad to hear. One of my daughter’s best friends was fighting the same battle and we’ve been following Anna’s. She also passed on Thursday morning. Her name was Kayla Grace. Both were so inspirational and beautiful,” whilst another fan wrote: “My heart dropped. Rest in peace Anna.”

When Anna revealed that she was battling brain cancer, she explained to her followers about her symptoms that led to the diagnosis and said:”I started losing my balance” and went on to say that “I started having vision problems in my left eye, my numbness in my face and on my leg is still here. My speech started to seem weird. My head's very foggy.”

When she received her diagnosis, she said:'This is definitely the hardest news I've ever received,' and also added that “By all means, this is not easy. Just going to trust in the Lord and try and keep pushing forward.”

In the last video she posted before her death, she said: “Things haven't been good. My tumor grew and it's in the area where I can't breathe. It can't be operated. So, I just wanted to say thank you for all the prayers. It would take a miracle, but I'm not giving up yet. If you keep praying for me, I think that I'll make it.”