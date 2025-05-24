Only two weeks prior to her death, boxer Georgia O’Connor had married Adriano Cardinali.

Professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has tragically died at the age of 25, only two weeks after marrying her partner Adriano Cardinali. Georgia shared a photograph of her and Adriano’s hands with their wedding rings on Instagram and the caption read: “09.05.2025.

The day I married the love of my life. 🤍.”

Sixteen weeks ago, Georgia O’Connor took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news that she had cancer and wrote: “There’s really no easy way to say this, but I have cancer.

“Now that’s out the way, it’s time to expose the absolute incompetent RATS that have allowed this to happen. For 17 weeks since the start of October, I’ve been in constant pain, going back and forth between Durham and Newcastle RVI A&E knowing deep down something was seriously wrong. I said from the start I felt it was cancer.

“ I KNEW the risks. I have colitis and PSC, two diseases that dramatically increase the chances of getting it. I KNOW how high my risk is and they do too. They always did.But not one doctor f***ing listened to me. Not one doctor took me seriously.

“Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony.

“Instead, they dismissed me. They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting. They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen. One even told me that it’s “all in my head.”

“And now? Now the cancer has spread. And if that wasn’t enough, throughout this whole time there’s been BLOOD CLOTS all over my lungs. That ALONE could have killed me instantly.

“They could have done something before it got to this stage. But they didn’t. Because this is the state of the NHS - a broken system that fails young people like me over and over again.

Georgia went on to write that the NHS is a “system that makes people suffer, that sends them home in agony, that lets cancer spread whilst the thick, stupid, mindless “doctors” shrug their shoulders. They can say it’s terminal all they want.

“They can tell me I’m going to die. But after taking 17, SEVENTEEN weeks to even figure out what was wrong with me, why the f**k should I believe them? I’m young, I’m fit and I am stronger than they’ll ever f***ing understand. Mentally. Physically. Every single way. I’m still smiling and that smile will NEVER fade, no matter what.”

“We’ve already got an amazing oncologist on my case and we’ve made sure I’m going to have the best treatment and healing possible. Starting NOW. F**k the doctors who failed me. F**k the system that let this happen.

“And when I beat this like I’ve beat everything that’s tried to end me before, they’re all going to get what’s f***ing coming to them.”

On February 19, Georgia shared a birthday tribute to her partner Adriano on Instagram and wrote: “Happy birthday to my Italian prince. I never in my life thought I would find someone like you. Someone with such a pure heart and soul, someone who makes me feel loved every day, someone who would do absolutely anything for me… someone as weird as me 🤣.”

“You are not just my boyfriend but my truest and closest friend. You are the funniest person I have ever met and make me laugh like crazy even when I don’t feel like smiling. We have been through so much together, things that no couple should go through but we always get through because nothing can ever break us 🤜🏼🤛🏼 I couldn’t imagine life without you and I adore you from the deepest parts of my heart. No words could ever describe the things I feel for you, you are the best thing that ever happened to me and being your girlfriend is the greatest title I could ever wish to have.”

“Ti amo incondizionatamente e sarò sempre con te .”

Following her death, many fans took to Georgia’s Instagram to pay tribute to her and one said: “The NHS failed you, bless your soul, rest in paradise💔🕊️.” whilst another said: “I’m so sorry they failed you.. You truly deserved better.. You don’t have to fight anymore. My deepest condolences to your family God Bless 🙏🏼❤️ 🕊️”

Georgia O’Connor was a former Team GB Star who won Commonwealth Youth gold in 2017. In a statement, Boxxer, who represented Georgia, paid tribute to her on social media and wrote: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon.

"Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at BOXXER. “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time."

England Boxing also shared a tribute for Georgia and wrote: "We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. Irish professional boxer Michael Conlan described Georgia as a “beautiful human.”

"A gifted boxer and beloved member of the amateur boxing community, she won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth Worlds & European Championships. Our thoughts are with her loved ones."