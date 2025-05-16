A mum and new born baby had to wait days to meet face-to-face after a medical emergency during birth saw both rushed to intensive care.

The heartwarming moment a mother and her baby hug for the first time has been caught on camera. The emotional embrace came as both were on ventilators, following a "rare event" during the birth.

Helen Fitzgerald and her daughter Maeve were rushed to intensive care after they both struggled to breathe following the little girl's birth.

The 43-year-old new mum suffers from myasthenia gravis, a rare condition which can cause muscle weakness and shortness of breath, and while in labour, some of Helen's antibodies appear to have crossed to Maeve who struggled to breathe after being born.

Doctors at Worcestershire Royal Hospital were forced to intubate both mum and baby to save their lives. But, after several days of care, the pair stabilised and medical staff were able to reunite mum and daughter for their first skin-to-skin contact.

The pictures show doting mum Helen and Maeve cuddling for the first time while surrounded by dozens of tubes and monitors.

Helen Fitzgerald and her daughter Maeve were rushed to intensive care after they both struggled to breathe | Worcestershire NHS Trust / SWNS

Medics say the antibodies which passed from Helen to Maeve during the birth was an “extremely rare event”. Consultant paediatrician, Dr Paul Watson, said: "To my knowledge neither our team or the intensive care team have ever encountered a situation like this before.

"We knew Helen had not seen her baby daughter due to them both being so poorly. We were desperate to find a way to get them together somehow - I'm lucky to work with a team that truly went above and beyond to ensure that happened.”

With Maeve rushed for emergency care after being born, Helen also fell gravely ill, being rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was also put on a ventilator. As a result Helen, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was unable to see or hold her new baby - with staff bringing her pictures to give her a glimpse of her child, as well as setting up FaceTime video calls between the pair.

Finally, after several days, mum and daughter were reunited for the all-important first bonding embrace together.

Helen’s husband and Maeve’s dad Justin, 43, said: “From day one, the doctors, nurses, and entire team made us feel supported and cared for - not just Maeve, but us as her parents too. Whether it was explaining every little detail or just offering a reassuring smile when we needed it most, they turned a scary time into something filled with compassion and strength. We’ll always be grateful.”

Helen has now been discharged from hospital while doctors say Maeve should make a full recovery. Consultant in intensive care Dr Mike McAlindon added: "I am pleased to say that after five days on a ventilator, we were able to discharge Helen from Intensive Care.

“She has responded well to treatment for her underlying condition, and the prognosis is good for her condition in the future. Maeve is now off respiratory support and whilst she is still needing some support with feeding we expect her to make a full recovery."