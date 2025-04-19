Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 21-year-old son of Colin Farrell is to be placed in a care facility "where he can have a full and happy life" the award winning actor has said.

Award-winning actor Colin Farrell has spoken of his desire to help his son - who lives with a condition that causes severe physical and learning difficulties - enjoy life by placing him in a care facility.

Previously, Farrell revealed how James, now 21, had been misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy before doctors eventually diagnosed Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system. The NHS says People diagnosed with the syndrome can expect a near-normal life expectancy, but will need support and care throughout their life.

Now 48-year-old In Bruges star Colin has told Candis magazine how he and former partner Kim Bordenave have made the decision to settle James, who is non verbal, into a care facility.

"It’s tricky, some parents will say 'I want to take care of my child myself' and I respect that," he said. "But my horror would be... What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?"

He added: "Then he’s a ward of the state and he goes where? We’d have no say in it."

He said he and Kim were seeking a facility "while we're still alive and healthy", so they can be sure he is safe and they can be involved in his life. "We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected," he went on.

Previously, Irish star Colin spoke of James' misdiagnosis after noticing his child's difficulties as a baby. "(James) couldn't sit up. He wasn't crawling," he said. "I think he was a year and a half when we took him to get really checked out, and he was diagnosed as having cerebral palsy."

Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination and shares many symptoms with Angelman syndrome. "It was a common misdiagnosis, because it shared a lot of the same characteristics. And that was a downer for sure," the actor added.

It wasn't until James was around two and a half that he was correctly diagnosed. I remember the first two questions I asked were, 'What’s the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?'," Colin said. "And the doctor said, 'Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no'."

In 2024, the actor launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to provide support for adult children with intellectual disability. And he spoke of how James had brought about many changes to his lifestyle - including going sober.

"I have a new-found appreciation for my life I wasn't suicidal but I never had much of a will to live a long time," he told the Mirror. "Now I want to watch my son grow up, be his friend and his father, and hang around with him. So he's the greatest priority in my life."

He added: "He has enriched my life, but I don't want to minimise the trials that so many families go through; the fear, consternation, frustration, and pain... When you're the parent of a child with special needs, it's important to feel that you're not alone."