If you are looking for tasty, easy and budget-friendly family meals this half term, Grace Mortimer has come up with a meal plan that cost less than £20.

If you’re already panicking at the mere thought of hearing the question “mum, what’s for dinner?” - these quick, easy and budget recipes could be just what you’re looking for. Sunday Times best-selling author, recipe developer and mum influencer of two, Grace Mortimer, shares five healthy recipes that cost less than £1 per serving to keep kids happy and full this half term.

With a growing following of 638k, Grace is renowned for her homemade and delicious food content and money-saving tips. From Three Veggie Pasta Bake to Creamy Broccoli & Cheddar Soup, the affordable and great tasting lunches will keep the whole family happy for less.

Her latest half term-friendly meals, using ingredients from Aldi, mean parents can feed a family of four for less than £5 per meal and approximately £1 per serving. The recipes have already proven popular with Grace’s followers, with one commenting: “Perfect timing! Was running out of ideas for this week” whilst another added: “Wow wow! Clever healthy delicious cooking at a great price”.

Some tips Grace swears by include:

Buy supermarket own brand - a tin of tomatoes is a tin of tomatoes

You don’t need a million ingredients to make a nice meal

Eat seasonally as much as you can - there are often good offers on seasonal fruit and veg such as Aldi’s ‘Super Six’

Get the kids involved in the kitchen. If they helped make the meal, they’re more likely to eat it

Five budget family meals perfect for half term

Shoppers can recreate Grace’s recipes and make five meals for less than £1 per serving by following the below method. You can also see Grace’s finished meals on her Instagram video.

Five family meals for less than £20 from Grace Mortimer | Grace Mortimer

Three Veggie Pasta Bake - serves 4

£3.57 (89p per serving)

500g of Everyday Essentials Penne Pasta

1 x jar of The Deli Grilled Peppers

1 x tin of Everyday Essentials Chopped Tomatoes in Tomato Juice

1 x tin of Four Seasons Sliced Carrots in Water

1 x ball of Everyday Essentials Mozzarella

Turn the oven to 200 degrees C fan Boil the pasta according to packet instructions then drain and set aside In a food processor or blender, add the chopped tomatoes, sliced carrots, and grilled peppers, including a drizzle of oil. Blitz until creamy and smooth and season if you wish Combine the cooked pasta and sauce in an ovenproof dish and mix thoroughly Top with roughly torn chunks of mozzarella and bake for 20 minutes until the cheese has melted and the sauce is bubbling Leave to stand for a moment before serving

Creamy Broccoli & Cheddar Soup topped with rustic croutons - serves 4

£3.47 (87p per serving)

1 x Nature’s Pick Broccoli

1 x Bramwells Vegetable Stock Cube

2 x handfuls of Emporium Grated Grana Padano Cheese

300ml of Cowbelle Fresh British Single Cream

2 x Village Bakery White Rolls

Turn the oven to 200 degrees C fan Tear the bread into chunks and drizzle generously with oil, top with one handful of grated Parmesan and once the oven is up to temperature, bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy. Once done, remove from oven and set aside Chop the broccoli and add to a large saucepan with a little oil and keep stirring until it starts to soften Add a stock cube and 500ml of boiling water and simmer for 10 minutes Finally, blend the remaining grated Parmesan with cream until smooth. Once happy, add to the saucepan and mix well Serve in a bowl topped with homemade crispy croutons

Grace Mortimer's five family meals include fish finger rolls, cauliflower curry and pizza jacket potatoes | Grace Mortimer

Roasted Cauliflower Curry - serves 4

£3.84 (96p per serving)

1 x Nature’s Pick Cauliflower

1 x Ready, Set…Cook! Coconut Milk

2 x tbsp Ready, Set…Cook! Medium Curry Powder

3 x tbsp Cucina Tomato Purée

250g of Everyday Essentials Long Grain White Rice

Turn the oven to 200 degrees C fan Chop the cauliflower (stalk and leaves as well) and drizzle with oil and 1 tbsp of curry powder Roast the cauliflower for half an hour or until golden brown and starting to crisp Meanwhile, cook the rice according to packet instructions and set aside When the cauliflower is done, add it to a large saucepan with the remaining tbsp of curry powder and tomato purée on a medium heat and mix thoroughly for a few minutes Then add the coconut milk and turn the heat down to low and stir until thickened Season to taste and serve

Fish Finger Rolls with Chips & Salad - serves 4

£3.88 (97p per serving)

12 x The Fishmonger Breaded Omega 3 Fish Fingers

1 x jar of Bramwells Tartare Sauce

1 x bag of Nature’s Pick Mixed Leaf Salad

2 x Nature’s Pick Baking Potatoes

4 x Village Bakery White Rolls

Turn the oven to 200 degrees C fan Slice the potatoes into chips (no need to peel) and add them to a large baking tray along with a good drizzle of oil and season Bake for 40 minutes, stopping to turn them halfway through and add the fish fingers to the tray Once the chips and fish fingers are cooked, slice open the rolls and add a tbsp of tartar sauce to one side Top each roll with salad and three fish fingers and then scoop a handful of chips and salad onto each plate and serve

Pizza Jacket Potatoes - serves 4

£4.02 (£1.01 per serving)

4 x Nature’s Pick Medium Baking Potatoes

1 x tin of Everyday Essentials Chopped Tomatoes in Tomato Juice

1 x pack of The Deli German Salami

1 x ball of Everyday Essentials Mozzarella

1 x Nature’s Pick Loose Red Pepper

1 x bag of Nature’s Pick Mixed Leaf Salad

Turn the oven to 200 degrees C fan Pop the potatoes on a large baking tray and drizzle with a little oil Bake for 45 minutes or until crispy on the outside Remove from oven and slice open the potatoes. Add some salami, pepper and chopped tomatoes to the inside of each one Top with mozzarella and return to the oven for 20 minutes Once melted, plate up alongside the salad

As a busy mum of two, Grace shares her tips for keeping lunch times during half term fun, affordable and tasty. She says: “Feeding kids can be costly during the school half term but thanks to Aldi’s low prices, you can create tasty meals that won’t break the bank.”