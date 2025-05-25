Dean Durphy, 34, who was from Dublin, died only days after marrying his partner Michaela.

Following the death of Dean Durphy, tributes have been pouring in for the dad from Dublin who passed away just days after marrying his partner Michaela. Dean was a father to his and Michaela’s daughter, Sloane, 3.

In March 2025, a GoFundMe was set up on behalf of the Dunphy family after Dean Durphy had been diagnosed with Stage Four brain cancer. The GoFundMe page read: “Some love stories are written in stone, but Dean and Michaela’s is one of resilience, devotion, and a love that defies even the cruellest of odds.

“Dean Dunphy, a devoted partner, a loving father, and a cherished friend, has been diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer. In just a short time, this aggressive disease has robbed him of his speech and mobility—but it has not taken away his unwavering love for Michaela, the woman he has adored since childhood.

“On May 6th, Dean and Michaela plan to fulfil their dream of becoming husband and wife and to create a forever bond that will carry them through this most difficult of times.

“This fundraiser is about more than a wedding—it’s about giving Dean, Michaela, and their little girl Sloane a chance to celebrate their love for each other. It’s about easing the burden of mounting medical costs, helping with everyday bills, and ensuring that Michaela and their daughter have the support they need in the difficult road ahead.

“Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to making this day possible. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign—your kindness and support will mean the world to this family.

“Let’s come together to show that love is stronger than cancer. Let’s give Dean and Michaela the wedding they’ve dreamed of and the peace of mind they need in these heartbreaking times.”

Dean Dunphy passed away at Beaumont Hospital in the arms of his wife Michaela and his family. Dean’s wife Michaela took to Facebook and wrote: “My beautiful husband,” and shared the link to a death notice which read: “Predeceased by his father Mick and Aunt Carol. Dean will be forever missed by his loving wife Michaela, his adored daughter Sloane, his mother Louise, brother Paul and sister Emma, mother and father-in-law Audrey and Liam Connolly, brothers-in-law David and Ian, sisters-in-law Jennifer and Ally, his good friends David and Aeo, nieces Keelie, Beau, Elle, Pheobe and Libby, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.”

Ballyfermot United paid tribute to Dean on Facebook and wrote: “Today a true gentleman of Ballyfermot gets laid to rest, Dean Dunphy. Everyone at Ballyfermot United would like to offer our condolences to Dean's wife Michaela, his daughter Sloane, his mother Louise, his brother and sister Paul and Emma and to all his family and friends that love him.

“Dean is a forearm player of Ballyfermot United where he played football with many of his friends.”The post ended with the club urging people to donate to Brain Tumour Ireland in Dean’s memory.