Clare McCann took to Instagram to reveal that her actor son Atreyu McCann has died.

Australian actress Clare McCann has revealed the heartbreaking news that her child actor son Atreyu McCann has died. Clare McCann took to Instagram to share a photograph of her late son alongside a caption which read: “It’s with shattered hearts that we share the passing of my beautiful son, Atreyu McCann. He was the brightest light in my world — kind, creative, and endlessly loved.

“Right now, we are grieving a loss that words can’t hold. Please give us time and space as we process this unimaginable pain.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved Atreyu. We’ll share more when we’re ready. For now, please hold him in your hearts.”

Following Clare McCann’s Instagram post, she has been inundated with condolences. The Bachelor star Juliette Herrera wrote: “I can't believe this . Atreyu is the most shining light in this world . I'm so sorry. I know he is your whole world and you are both besties. I am so sad to read this and I am so sorry. I am praying for you and beautiful Atreyu.”

Actress and beauty queen Raluca-Sandra Moore also commented on the post and wrote: “I can't even fathom the unbearable pain... Sending blessings and love ❤️ Please don't hesitate to reach out - you are not alone. Lots of love and my deepest condolences Clare 🙏🏻 💔 🕊,” whilst Anggun Amalia said: “Thinking about you 😢💔 I’m sorry for your lost 😢😢.”

Actress Clare McCann is best known for her role on Channel V's Astra award-winning Blog Party and Clublife. Away from acting, Clare started her own independent film production company, Cherry Productions, and prior to that, was a tutor at the National Institute Of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Clare McCann’s actor son Atreyu McCann appeared in the movie Benefitted in 2019 which was directed by his mother, she also starred in the film. Atreyu had also appeared in the short film Black Truck and the true crime series Deadly Women.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known the cause of Atreyu McCann’s death.