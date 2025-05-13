Naddel appeared on the German version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out and Celebrity Big Brother.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German TV star, singer and actress Naddel has died at the age of 60. Naddel (her real name was Nadja Abd el Farrag) had appeared on the German version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out and Celebrity Big Brother.

According to reports, Naddel died of organ failure in a Hamburg clinic on May 9, but the news of her passing has only just been made public. Tributes have been paid to her on social media and Andrea Wingard took to Facebook to write: “RIP Naddel. I just heard the sad news…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was one part of the Blue System, the German group with Dieter Bohlen from Modern Talking. If you grew up in the 80s/90s in Germany, they were huge. She was so beautiful & a great singer. Died so young, she was only 60!!”

Tributes have been pouring in for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Naddel who has died at 60. Nadja Abd el Farrag attends Trachtentrends 2018 at Sheraton on April 12, 2018 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Naddel had been in a relationship with Dieter Bohlen, who was one half of the legendary pop group Modern Talking. According to The Express, “The couple were in a relationship from 1989 to 1996 and again from 1997 to 2001.”

Dieter Bohlen, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of Naddel on his Instagram, with the caption: “I am feeling very sad. Rest in peace Nadija.”

Following his post, Dieter has been inundated with comments. One fan wrote: “Dear Dieter, nice that you are posting this! I’m totally shocked too! Dear Nadja, REST IN PEACE! This is so sad,” whilst another fan wrote: “So sad.. She was a very talented vocalist! And her voice is one of the reasons for my love for the Blue System.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Columnist Verena Maria Dittrick paid tribute to Naddel on Instagram and wrote: “A woman who was laughed at by so many - and held in by so few.

“Naddel was more than just boulevard. More than a headline, a laugh, a television crash. She was a sensitive, broken soul, drowned so often in the bright light, even though she longed for warmth. “I still remember how she once sat drunk on a show and how presenters made fun of her. I wrote then that this is not fun. Because alcoholism is a disease. No joke, no point.

“Naddel wasn't just "the ex of Bohlen". She was someone who kept getting back up. He fell, stumbled, laughed - and still continued.

“She ended up being a poor soul. Maybe longer than we wanted to realize. And maybe what we call "reality TV" was no longer life for them - but a slow extinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“May she now find peace. The one she had far too rarely in her lifetime.

As well as presenting the erotic show "Peep!" on the private channel RTL2 from 1999 to 2000, Naddel appeared on the German version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out and Celebrity Big Brother.