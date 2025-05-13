Paul Sinacore, the director of Samuel French’s final film, Towpath, shared the news of his passing on Instagram.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Samuel French has died at 45. His friend Paul Sinacore, who directed his final film, Towpath, took to Instagram to share the news of his death and wrote: “R.I.P. 🎥🎬💛Samuel French, Fearless Screen Presence and Scorsese Collaborator, Dies at 45.

“Known for his explosive intensity in roles across film and television, French leaves behind a legacy of bold performances, including his final turn in Paul Sinacore’s upcoming historical drama, “Towpath”, which delves into political intrigue and mystery.

Samuel French, the magnetic actor celebrated for his explosive performances and uncompromising dedication to his craft, died this morning, May 9, 2025, in Waco, Texas. He was 45.”

“French’s career was marked by powerful, emotionally charged roles in both film and television.

“He earned widespread recognition for his supporting turn as CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, where he shared the screen with Robert De Niro in a performance that brought understated power and quiet intensity to the acclaimed historical epic.

Paul Sinacore went on to say that “Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor’ and also revealed that “Towpath wouldn't exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film.

“Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision. Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut.

“He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever. My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter—he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness. His friendship had an unexpectedly profound impact on my life.”

In response to Paul Sinacore’s tribute, actor and producer Brian Anderson wrote: “I was so devastated to hear about the passing of @samuelfrenchactor … I was just a background extra on @paul_sinacore film Towpath but Sam took the time to give me advice as an aspiring actor in my 40s.

“I was discouraged about the lack of film opportunities at the time and he spent over an hour with me on set to encourage me as well as give me advice. I was so impressed by his willingness to invest in someone he had never met before. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world @samuelfrenchactor . May you rest in peace 🙏.”

Samuel French died at the age of 45 in a hospital in his birthplace of Waco, Texas. He will be best remembered for playing the part of Agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon movie.

What was the cause of Samuel French’s death?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “He had battled a cancer that spread through his body over the past couple of years.”

Samuel French also appeared in Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister in 2023, appeared on an episode of Fear the Walking Dead in 2020 and in 2015, starred in the miniseries Texas Rising on the History channel. He is survived by his girlfriend, Melinda, the mother of their daughter, Madison; his parents Gary and Darlene as well as his brothers, Andy and Danny.