Comedian Rakesh Poojary, who has died at 34, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Rakesh Poojary has died tragically at the age of 34 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Rakesh Poojary, who was best known for winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, had a cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony near Udupi in India.

Actor Shivraj KR Pete paid tribute to Rakesh on Instagram and wrote: “How to rest in peace to the soul who made so many hearts laugh.”Actor/writer and director Sundeep Malani also paid tribute to Rakesh Poojary on Instagram and wrote: “RIP Rakesh Poojary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hindu reported that “Poojary, who was reportedly shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, passed away while attending the mehendi ceremony of his friend near Udipi, Karnataka. Poojary had even shared a picture from the wedding on his Instagram Stories hours before his tragic death.”

Comedian Rakesh Poojary has died at 34 after a sudden cardiac arrest. Photo: rakeshpoojary_comedy_kiladi/Instagram | rakeshpoojary_comedy_kiladi/Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in for Rakesh Poojary who had 63.9K followers on Instagram. One fan wrote: “Rip😢,” whilst another wrote: “May God rest your soul in peace bro 😢😢.”

The Hindustan Times reported that “A native of Karkala in Udupi district, Poojary was the son of Dinkar Poojary and Shambhavi. He had garnered popularity for his role in the Kannada television serial Hitler Kalyana and had also acted in several other television and film projects.”

At the beginning of last month, Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar died in Mumbai at the age of 87. Kunai Goswami, the son of veteran Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar revealed the news of his father’s passing and told ANI that "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father, Manoj Kumar, passed away today at 3:30 AM at Kokilaben Hospital. He had been feeling unwell for a long time, but he fought every hurdle with resilience and grace. He peacefully breathed his last by God's grace and Sai Baba's blessings. His cremation will take place tomorrow. Thank you to all of you. Sia Ram."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, paid tribute to Manoj on X and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”