Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn paid tribute to her late friend, comedian Ruth Buzzi, in an Instagram post.

Comedian and actress Ruth Buzzi has passed away at the age of 88. Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her and wrote: “My Ruthie, you’re gone, and it hurts so deeply. I’ll always treasure our daily calls, how we could talk endlessly, even after long days.

“You were my girlfriend, my heart through life’s ups and downs. You made me laugh like no one else could. You were beyond talented, Ruthie. A one of a kind soul who brought so much laughter and light to the world.”

Goldie Hawn ended her tribute with these words: “Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making Laugh In, will stay with me forever. I love you. Wishing you peace and beautiful travels in the arms of the angels. ❤️.”

Following Goldie Hawn’s tribute to Ruth Buzzi on Instagram, actress Rita Wilson and the wife of Tom Hanks wrote: “So sorry for the loss of your dear friend Goldie. I was lucky enough to meet her when we did the Laugh In 50th show. She was so so funny even then and her posts on social@media were hilarious. I grew up watching her, and you and Joanne, and Henry and Lily. You were all comedy queens and kings. Ruth will be remembered in my heart forever.”

Goldie Hawn has paid tribute to her friend, comedian Ruth Buzzi, who has died at 88. Photo: Ruth Buzzi/Facebook | Photo: Ruth Buzzi/Facebook

Comedian Ruth Buzzi’s rep Mike Eisenstadt, told The Hollywood Reporter that she had passed away due to complications from Alzheimer’s at her home near Fort Worth, Texas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In July 2022, her husband, actor Kent Perkins, revealed that she was “bedridden and incapacitated” after suffering a series of strokes.”

On July 19, 2022, Kent Perkins took to Facebook and wrote: “This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie's birthday. She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated.

“She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles.

“I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi. Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile.

“She is dealing with this situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more...

Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return.”

Three days ago, a post was shared on Ruth Buzzi’s Facebook page which read: July 24, “1936 – May 1, 2025. Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas.

She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease.

Memorial arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas to be announced.

Her family requests donating to Alzheimer’s research (www.alz.org) in lieu of flowers.”

Ruth Buzzi appeared in the original Broadway production of the comedy Sweet Charity and also was on Sesame Street for many years. The New York Times reported that “Nothing in her career, however, had the enduring appeal of her determinedly unappealing “Laugh-In” character Gladys Ormphby, a combination schoolmarm, delicate codgerette and battle-ax clad in a drab brown cardigan, long skirt, saggy stockings and a hairnet with a knot in the middle of her forehead.”