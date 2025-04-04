Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actor and director Manoj Kumar has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kunai Goswami, the son of veteran Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar revealed the news of his father’s passing and told ANI that "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father, Manoj Kumar, passed away today at 3:30 AM at Kokilaben Hospital. He had been feeling unwell for a long time, but he fought every hurdle with resilience and grace. He peacefully breathed his last by God's grace and Sai Baba's blessings. His cremation will take place tomorrow. Thank you to all of you. Sia Ram."

Tributes have been pouring in for Manoj Kumar, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, paid tribute to Manoj on X and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar has died at 87, who is his son Kunal Goswami? Indian Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar attendeds the Global Sounds of Peace concert in Mumbai on January 30, 2013. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Actor Ajay Devgn paid tribute to Manoj Kumar on Instagram and wrote: “Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history.

“Manoj ji’s films - Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, Kranti, weren't just films…they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched.

“As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me.

Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal.

“Om Shanti.”

Manoj Kumar was born in 1937 in the northern state of Punjab and his name at birth was Harikrishan Goswami. He became known for his films like Shaheed, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Kranti and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinematic honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC reported that “He was fondly called 'Bharat Kumar' (the Hindi name for India) by his fans and peers.

“His popularity endured into the 21st century, with fans often turning film clips in which he was seen espousing patriotism into viral memes, cementing his status.

Who is Manoj Kumar’s son Kunal Goswami?

Manoj Kumar’s son Kunal Goswami, who shared the news of his father’s passing, is known as both an actor and businessman. In 1981, he made his Bollywood debut in his father;s movie Kranti and also appeared in the 1983 movies Ghungroo and Kalakaar.

Kunal Goswami decided to quit the world of acting and now runs a catering business in Delhi, he married Riti Goswami in 2005.