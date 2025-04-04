Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dutch presenter Loretta Schrijver had been a panel member on the RTL show The Masked Singer.

Loretta Schrijver, who has died from cancer at the age of 68, presented Nieuws and Koffietijd for many years. The news of Loretta’s death was shared by My Mom Sam on Instagram, the statement read: “It is with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Loretta Schrijver, a truly heartbreaking loss.

“Loretta was a force of her own. Her presence stretched out way further than the TV screen; especially her love and commitment to the life and wellbeing of animals.

“She used her voice to speak out for the animals in many beautiful ways. One way in particular has become quite close to our heart…narrating Sam’s story in the documentary.

“In her words, you can hear her heart…the documentary now holds a new feeling. It’s still warm and loving, yet we feel sorrow for the loss our community and the world has experienced.

“As an ode to such an incredible woman, RTL4 will air the Sam documentary on Sunday 6 April at 23:00 💕 We hope you’ll be able to see it.

“We clink our glasses, light a candle and chapeau the presence of love and inspiration that is, and continues to be, Loretta.”

T. he Masked Singer star Loretta Schrijver has lost her battle with cancer at the age of 68. Mark Rutte, now the Secretary General of NATO on the TV show Koffietijd with Loretta Schrijver (2nd-R) and Pernille La Lau (1st-R) in Eemnes, on March 3, 2017. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Tributes have been shared to Loretta Schrijver on her Instagram page, one fan wrote: “Here after the news.. 🥺 this scares me, and makes me so sad. What a loss... you've been such a great person❤️ thank you for all the smiles you've been able to give me on TV,” whilst another fan wrote: “What a shock! Goodbye dear Loretta, you're doing well up there.”

Loretta Schrijver was born in New York in 1956 in New York and began her career presenting the news with Jeroen Pauw from 1989 on RTL. In 2024, Loretta revealed that her colon cancer had returned; she had undergone surgery for it three years before.

Jan Slagter paid tribute to Loretta and shared a statement which read: “We are shocked by the sudden passing of Loretta Schrijver, the woman with the most generous and infectious laugh in Hilversum. In our early years she presented MAX & Loretta, where she was widely appreciated for her warm interaction with guests, expertise, hard work and spontaneity. We wish everyone who loved her much strength.”