Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to reports, Vishnu Prasad, who was battling liver disease when he died, was awaiting a liver transplant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Vishnu Prasad has died at 49, he had been battling liver disease Kishor Satya, who was Vishnu Prasad’s co-star confirmed the actor’s death on social media and wrote: “Dear friends, sad news... Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for quite some time now. My condolences... I pray that his family gains the strength to bear his untimely demise."

India Today reported that Vishnu Prasad “died at a private hospital in the early hours of Friday in Kochi. He was 49 years old. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for liver-related issues for a few months. It is also being said that he needed a liver transplant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Vishnu Prasad, who is survived by his wife, and two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika, became known for playing villains in TV roles and starred in films such as 'Kasi', 'Kaiyethum Doorath' and 'Mambazhakkalam.’

Sujil Chandra Bose paid tribute to Vishnu on Facebook and wrote: “Adieu, dear friend Vishnu. Vishnu Prasad- Many called him the Mammootty of Malayalam Television, such is the intensity of his performances. A dear friend who never minced words and an individual with a strong opinion. I would miss our conversations on cinema, music and everything under the sun. Rest in peace dear brother.”

In response to this tribute, one fan wrote: “My god, can’t believe he’s gone!” whilst another wrote: “Heartfelt condolences.” Seema G Nair, who starred alongside Vishnu Prasad on the show Gokulam paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Seema G Nair wrote: “Vishnu Prasad bids farewell... A bond of many years comes to an end. Our connection began when my son Appu was just six months old. Vishnu came to act as my brother in Gokulam, and that’s where it all started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seema G Nair had visited Vishnu Prasad in hospital and went on to say that “I cracked a few jokes, calling him a lone tusker, and he smiled. His wife later told me my visit comforted him. Their daughter was even ready to donate a part of her liver to save him.”

Seema ended her tribute with these words: “He wanted to live, and we believed he would. But... Farewell, Vishnu.”