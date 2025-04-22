Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of actor Jeremy Huang was shared on his sister Selena’s Instagram account.

Actor Jeremy Huang has died at the age of 31 and the news of his death was shared on his sister Selena’s Instagram account. The caption read: “Huang Zhengjie passed away on April 20th, 114. I believe that the bad news still makes everyone unbelievable. My heart is so sad and unrelenting. I hope that friends and relatives can accompany Zhengjie through the last journey of life.”

Selena also shared details of her brother’s forthcoming funeral and wrote: “Celebrate the ceremony, sincerely invite you to take the time to attend, and remember the warmth and smile of Zhengjie. (Location is an icon below, Google bus stop sign "Dome 6 Neighbors" or "Dalongford Temple in the Dome" about 2 minutes walk)

“From now until May 3rd, we will be waiting in front of the Spirit. If you wish to come to greet or pay tribute, we sincerely welcome your arrival and company.

“Thank you everyone for your care and support all the way, may our thoughts turn into gentle wind, accompany him on his safe journey.”

Asia One reported that “Jeremy's mother confirmed his death in an interview with Taiwanese media CTI News, telling them that he died of an unspecified illness.

“Jeremy gained popularity back in 2015 on Kevin Tsai and Dee Hsu's talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi, also known as Kangsi Coming, in an episode on male internet celebrities.”

Jeremy Huang had 68.4K followers on Instagram and tributes have been pouring in for him. One fan wrote:” RIP, I don't know you... Hope to find more about you in the IG world., “ whilst another wrote: “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

What was the cause of Jeremy Huang’s death?

At the time of writing, it has not been reported what caused Jeremy Huang’s sudden death at the age of 31. Before beginning his career in acting at the age of 15, Jeremy reportedly worked in a variety of jobs such as a supermarket worker and a milk delivery man.