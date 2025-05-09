Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An actor has died suddenly aged 53 while he was home alone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel “Nate” Pelletier, who has been called a “true unicorn” of a human being by one of his co-workers, died around a month ago. His cause of death is unknown.

According to his obituary, Pelletier, who worked on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart as a transport department employee and actor, died suddenly on Friday April 11 while home alone in Langley, British Columbia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The obituary reads: “He touched many lives with his generosity and extraordinary work ethic. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed and most times, before it was asked of him. He was charismatic and loved to meet new people, greeting them with his big smile and a warm hearty handshake.”

Pelletier is survived by his father, Perry Phillips, his mother, Yvonne Langevin, his daughter, Myhrsades Jones, his brothers, Jeramie and Jason, his nephew, Andrei, his stepbrothers, Gordon Langevin and Brian Langevin, his stepsister, Teri Van-Ryssel, and godmother Lee DeGoede.

When Calls the Heart premiered in 2014 and is set in the 1920s. It follows young schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher, played by Erin Krakow, who from a wealthy family who travels from the big city to teach school in a small coal mining town in the 1920s. Pelletier often played a taxi driver on the series, and according to his obituary he spoke of his acting work as his “work-family” and his “second greatest love.”

When Calls The Heart actor Nathaniel “Nate” Pelletier has died suddenly aged 53 while home alone. Photo by Instagram/@wcth_tv. | Instagram/@wcth_tv

Earlier this month, Pelletier’s co-star Martin Cummins, who plays Henry Gowen on the series, paid tribute to Pelletier with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside various photos of Pelletier, who he said was his close friend, he wrote: “I just came back from a ride on the bike Gord and Nate put together for the girls and I. I’m taking shade in Mexico under the awning Nate helped me figure out in the woods near the old cabin. I have spent more hours at work sitting in the blue room, in silence or in conversation with Gord and Nate than I have standing on tape with the camera rolling.”

“Gord has always felt like a father figure to me, and Nate and I were his boys running around the town, hanging out in the woods and talking shit. Life is constantly changing. Things are never the same. The Valley will not be the same without Nathaniel Pelletier. He was a gentle soul and it was my honor to call him friend.”

The official When Calls the Heart Instagram page also shared that the cast and crew were mourning the loss of Pelletier. Production manager Mike Magnusson called the actor a “true unicorn” of a human being who smashed “every 14 hour day with a wide smile and endless cheer for all.”

He added that Pelletier “‘saw’ people, and was always there with a kind word. He leaves a void of spirit we will not be able to replace. Nate you were one of a kind, and we loved you. You will be sorely missed my friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans left tributes to him online. One, who met him, wrote: “When I introduced myself to him at #HFR2024 he greeted me like a long lost friend which I thought was so special. You could tell immediately how much he loved this time to connect with #Hearties and share his passion with all of us. He will be missed.”