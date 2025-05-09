James Foley: Director of Fifty Shades sequels and Netflix drama House of Cards dies aged 71 after brain cancer battle
The filmmaker’s representative confirmed that Foley died peacefully in his sleep earlier this week. His death comes after he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
Foley was best known to mainstream audiences as the director of the two Fifty Shades of Grey sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, both of which starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. He also directed the 1992 critically acclaimed black comedy-drama Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino.
Foley began his directing career with the 1984 romance film Reckless. His other film credits include At Close Range, Fear and Perfect Stranger.
He went on to direct for film, television and music videos. His most notable work in the music world came in creating iconic videos for Madonna. He directed the video to some of her biggest hits of the 80s, including Live To Tell, Papa Don’t Preach, and True Blue. He also directed Madonna’s 1987 film Who’s That Girl. The pair were close friends, with Foley serving as best man during Madonna’s wedding to actor Sean Penn in 1985.
In the world of television, Foley turned his hand to directing Netflix political thriller House of Cards, as well as directing for Twin Peaks, Hannibal, Wayward Pines and, most recently, Billions.
Tributes have poured in from fans of his works. One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “‘Glengarry Glen Ross' was a masterpiece. RIP, Jim.” Another added: “Might watch Glengarry Glen Ross tonight. Great movie. Phenomenal cast. Fantastic dialog/ script . Rip James.”
Foley is survived by his siblings Kevin Foley, Eileen Foley and Jo Foley, as well as his nephew Quinn Foley.
