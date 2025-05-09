Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood film director James Foley has died at the age of 71 following a battle with brain cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The filmmaker’s representative confirmed that Foley died peacefully in his sleep earlier this week. His death comes after he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Foley was best known to mainstream audiences as the director of the two Fifty Shades of Grey sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, both of which starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. He also directed the 1992 critically acclaimed black comedy-drama Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film director James Foley has died at the age of 71 after a battle with brain cancer. | AFP via Getty Images

Foley began his directing career with the 1984 romance film Reckless. His other film credits include At Close Range, Fear and Perfect Stranger.

He went on to direct for film, television and music videos. His most notable work in the music world came in creating iconic videos for Madonna. He directed the video to some of her biggest hits of the 80s, including Live To Tell, Papa Don’t Preach, and True Blue. He also directed Madonna’s 1987 film Who’s That Girl. The pair were close friends, with Foley serving as best man during Madonna’s wedding to actor Sean Penn in 1985.

In the world of television, Foley turned his hand to directing Netflix political thriller House of Cards, as well as directing for Twin Peaks, Hannibal, Wayward Pines and, most recently, Billions.

Tributes have poured in from fans of his works. One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “‘Glengarry Glen Ross' was a masterpiece. RIP, Jim.” Another added: “Might watch Glengarry Glen Ross tonight. Great movie. Phenomenal cast. Fantastic dialog/ script . Rip James.”

Foley is survived by his siblings Kevin Foley, Eileen Foley and Jo Foley, as well as his nephew Quinn Foley.