Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old beauty influencer has died suddenly, shortly after undergoing weight loss surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian social media star Valéria Pantoja died over the May bank holiday weekend, her family confirmed on her Instagram page.

The statement, which was posted to her Instagram Stories, read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Valéria Pantoja. She was a beloved person and leaves memories that will comfort our hearts. May God give strength and comfort to family and friends at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family also thanked her 12,600 Instagram for their "support and affection” for the beauty guru. Pantoja’s sister-in-law added that they are still uncertain of the actual cause of death, though she confirmed the star had recently undergone bariatric weight loss surgery.

She said that the late content creator died in the hospital after suddenly becoming ill, and urged people to stop speculating about the circumstances behind her death. "She didn't kill herself! She didn't fall down the stairs! We still don't know the cause, only after the autopsy! She was recovering from bariatric, she was very weak, got sick at dawn and ended up lifeless in the hospital. Please stop spreading lies!"

Pantoja's followers left their messages of condolence on her Instagram page. One said: “She was so beautiful, hard to believe.” Many also simply posted crying face emojis and said “RIP”. Others also commented that they thought she did not need weight loss surgery at all.

Social media star Valéria Pantoja, aged 30, died shortly after having weight loss surgery. Photo by Instagram/@valeriapantojapmu. | Instagram/@valeriapantojapmu

According to her Instagram bio the social media star, who had a degree in Aesthetics and Cosmetics and a postgraduate degree in Intradermal Procedures and High Technology applied to Aesthetics and had been working in the industry for seven years, provided services like Botox and lip fillers to her clients. She was also a psychologist in her spare time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May 2024, Pantoja wrote a post where she introduced herself: “My mission is to promote the quality of life, self-esteem and self-care that we all need. Over the years, I have not only gained clients but also made friends who have been following me for a long time. I look back and see everything that has been achieved, all the learning, all the experience and I feel proud. Learning is the only thing that the mind never tires of, is never afraid of and never regrets.”

One of Pantoja’s last posts came in January on her 30th birthday. She wrote at the time: “Today I celebrate not just another year of life, but the beginning of a new decade! Turning 30 brings new perspectives, challenges and achievements, but one thing doesn't change: the gratitude for having such dear people by my side. Thank you so much for all the messages and displays of affection. May this new phase be incredible!”