Two influencer sisters, one of whom was pregnant, have been shot dead on a beach in front of their friends.

20-year-old Maria Beatriz dos Santos and her younger sister Bianca dos Santos, aged 15, had been enjoying time on the beach with their friends in Brazil when they were fatally attacked.

They were standing by the edge of the sea on Thursday, May 1, when a group of men stormed the beach. The pair, who are both influencers and made videos together, were shot dead by the armed men.

The shooting happened in Fortaleza, which is the capital city of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará. Maria died at the scene while Bianca was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. She also later died from her injuries, despite the doctor’s efforts to save her life.

The attackers, who are reported to be gang members, then fled the scene on jet skis, according to local news. Police investigating the shooting suspect that it was carried out by members of the Red Command - a Brazilian criminal organisation. It remains unclear what the motive behind the shooting was.

Bianca’s boyfriend, Antônio Victor Araújo Ferreira, paid tribute to his late girlfriend on social media. In a video which appears to have since been deleted, an emotional Antônio, who is known online as Moskou, said that Bianca was pregnant when she died.

Bianca dos Santos, who was shot dead alongside her sister Maria Beatriz dos Santos on a beach on Brazil. Her boyfriend said she was pregnant when she died. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

He explained that they hadn't had the chance to tell anyone. "No one knew [of the pregnancy],” he said. "Only me and Bia knew that. She suspected she was pregnant, and it seems that she already was.”

The sisters had a huge following online. Bianca had 1.5 million followers on the social media platform Kwai, while Maria was best known on Instagram and had more than 43,000 followers.

An investigation in to their deaths is continuing.