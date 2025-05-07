Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bodybuilder has died suddenly due to a serious health condition, as his grieving girlfriend says she ‘never imagined’ she’d have to be without him.

30-year-old bodybuilder Guilherme Henrique, known as Gui Bull, died on Monday (May 5).

The Parana Fisiculturismo federation confirmed Bull's death Monday evening, releasing a statement on Facebook, describing him as a "giant-hearted human being."

The full statement read: "We remember with fondness your first firm and dedicated steps at Paraná Bodybuilding, where your passion and talent already shone brightly. His journey in bodybuilding was marked by his determination and his love for the sport.

"Our sincere solidarity to the family, friends, and the entire bodybuilding community. May you find comfort in each other and be sure that Gui will always be present in our memories."

The cause of Henrique's death has not officially been released. His girlfriend, Jéssica Belenello, wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram story where she discussed the circumstances surrounding his sudden passing.

Bodybuilder Guilherme Henrique has died aged 30. He is pictured with his girlfriend Jéssica Belenello. Photo by Instagram/@jessicabelenello. | Instagram/@jessicabelenello

"The cause of death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration," she said, adding ... "it has no connection whatsoever to the absurd speculations that have been circulating." She went on: "Gui is the love of my life; he was an incredible person, full of light, and he deserves to be remembered that way."

Bronchoaspiration, or aspiration into the lungs, is a serious condition where food, liquid, or other material enters the lungs instead of the digestive tract. It is uncomfortable, but can also put a person at risk of choking.

Jéssica also posted a lengthy statement to her main Instagram page in tribute to Bull. She also revealed the pair, who had been together for two years, were due to get married. “Love, life, my big guy, my prince! I still send you messages waiting for you to respond. I still wait for that notification with your “have you done your little things yet?”

“I still wait for your audio, with your usual calm voice, telling me that you’ve finished everything and are already going home. And I wait… but this wait tears at my chest in a way that I can’t bear. Writing here won’t bring you back. I never understood why we write to someone who’s gone, but it seems that by writing, you still seem close, still seem here. I can’t imagine what life will be like from now on.

“Our plans… the wedding… the future, everything lost its meaning without you in it. It was me for you, and you for me, you said that and I believed it. I never imagined that I would be here without you. You were… without me.”

She went on: “I love you so much, my love! I hope to wake up from this nightmare and feel the relief of seeing you by my side, hugging me and saying “Calm down! It’s okay! I’m here!” like you did when I woke up scared.

“I'm waiting for you to show up and say it was just a joke, just another one of yours. In these two years by your side, I discovered something I'll never forget: good people exist, people with genuinely good hearts exist, and I had the privilege of loving and being loved by one of them, which was you. I love you forever.”

Gui Bull was popular bodybuilder and well-known in the Brazilian fitness community. He won five titles throughout his career and competed in several events, including the Classic Physique and Classic Bodybuilding categories. He was also studying for a degree in Nutrition at the University Center of Maringa.