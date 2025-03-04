A 20-year-old bodybuilder and fitness coach died at a sports festival after suffering a heart attack brought on my severe dehydration.

Athlete Jodi Vance suffered a fatal heart attack over the weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, United States. She was a rising star in the competitive bodybuilding world.

Though Vance wasn’t competing at the Arnold Sports Festival, she was there to coach and support the athletes she trained. Local reports indicated that she began feeling unwell backstage and was vomiting and displaying dehydration symptoms.

Her family shared the announcement of death on her Instagram page on Saturday (March 1). In a statement published alongside a photo of her, they wrote: “From Jodi’s family and loved ones: for those that haven’t heard yet, Jodi passed away yesterday afternoon. Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration.

“Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her. She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your heath first.”

Vance was not preparing for competition at the time of her death and was 20 weeks away from her next event, said her coach Justin Mihaly. He also praised her dedication, describing her work ethic as "second to nobody." At the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas, Vance showcased her talent in the Women’s Physique division and won third place.

Vance's death has raised concerns among her fans about the risks associated with extreme competition preparation. On Instagram, one person wrote: “This should not be happening at all ever especially a young healthy girl like this. Prayers,” Another person said: “My condolences go out to this remarkable woman! RIP!”

People who knew her personally also paid tribute. One person said: “This is so heartbreaking. Jodi has been so supportive and such a beautiful light over the years. She will be missed by so many.” One more said: “Jodi you were taken from us too soon. I don’t want to believe this is true. You were a blessing to my life and so many others, your energy was contagious and you never failed to light up the room when you walked in. Rest in peace my dear friend. Thank you for making kindness your legacy and making the world a better place.”