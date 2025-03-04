A much-loved BBC journalist who was “always passionate about people” has sadly passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Pemberton had a long career in journalism, including working for decades at the BBC in various roles in radio and television. He will largely be remembered as a news reporter with BBC Midlands Today, covering hard-hitting issues such as the demise of the patch's coal industry in the 1980s and 1990s, and Birmingham's gangland shootings.

His BBC colleague, Peter Wilson, said: "'Pembers' was an old school journalist, the tools of his trade always a pencil and notebook. He taught many of us the importance of getting the facts right as the colour of any story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much-loved BBC journalist who was “always passionate about people” has sadly passed away. (Photo: Pedro Wilson/Facebook) | Pedro Wilson/Facebook

"He was always an enthusiast, passionate about people and issues, shown with the coverage of his stories, such as the demise of the Midland's coal industry and his fearless reporting of Birmingham's gangland shootings." It is understood that he passed away on Thursday (27 February) at home.

He worked for The Hinckley Times and The Leicester Mercury before joining the BBC in the early 1980s. The journalist, who specialised in general news, had said in an interview with the BBC: "Whether it's down coal mines, flying helicopters, on the streets with the homeless or interviewing the Prime Minister, my job is to be your eyes and ears and to ask the questions you want answering."

Other colleagues also paid tribute to Colin, whose death was confirmed by the BBC on its BBC Birmingham Facebook page on Monday (3 March). One man posted: "That really is sad news. I will remember him as one of the BBC’s best regional TV reporters- and always ready for a bit of fun too. Always kind and caring to his interviewees and colleagues alike." Colin leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren.