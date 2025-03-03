Dennis Bond played for the likes of Tottenham, Watford and Charlton during his career. | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur has paid tribute to a former player who has died age 77.

The London club has confirmed that ex-midfielder Dennis Bond has passed away. The life-long Spurs fan played 27 games in three years at White Hart Lane.

In a post on social media, a Spurs spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former midfielder Dennis Bond at the age of 77. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dennis’ friends and family at this impossibly sad time.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Bond was born in Walthamstow and began his professional football career at Watford. He made his debut for the club at just 17 years old and went on to make over 100 senior appearances before signing with Spurs in 1967.

After leaving Tottenham, he went on to play for Charlton Athletic before finishing his career in non-league football.

He officially retired from playing at the age of 55, having featured for clubs such as Boreham Wood, Waltham Abbey, and Potters Bar Town.