Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Late One Direction star Liam Payne’s £24million fortune has been revealed as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revisited the place they first met.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam died aged 31 in October last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. It’s now been revealed that the One Direction signer left behind a £24.3 million fortune - but died without making a will.

Court documents show Liam left a total of £28,595,000, but after expenses and debts were paid the amount left was £24,280,000. He died intestate, which means he didn’t leave a will outlining what he would like to happen with his money or possessions in the event of his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court has, however, granted power of administration of his estate to Cheryl Tweedy, his former partner and mum of his eight-year-old son Bear. Also named as an administrator is top music lawyer Richard Bray, partner in a London-based legal firm.

According to the law, when a person dies instate there is a legally binding order for who will inherit their estate; spouse, children, siblings, grandparents and then aunts and uncles.

This means that Liam’s estate will be ultimately inherited by Bear - but because he is still a child the rules state it must be placed in trust for him until he is an adult. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who had been dating Liam for two years at the time of his death, will receive nothing as the pair were not married or in a civil partnership.

Liam Payne is the most googled death of 2024 after he tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina | Getty Images

Liam’s son Bear was born in March 2017, around a year after he began dating now 41-year-old singer Cheryl Tweedy. The pair split when Bear was one-years-old, but had maintained a good relationship as they co-parented their son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news about Liam’s fortune came shortly after Kate posted a series of TikTok videos about Liam, including one where she revisited the restaurant where they met each other for the first time since his untimely death.

The couple first met in a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, United States, in October 2022 when she was his server. They went on a bowling date shortly after and were spotted together on a handful of occasions before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2023.

In the video, which was posted to TikTok in early April, Kate said she wanted the experience to be “beautiful” and bring her “peace rather than sadness”. She showed the exact booth where Liam had been sat when she was his waitress. The table was filled with photos of her and Liam and also McDonalds food as she said this was his favourite type food.

It also showed her sat with her friends, who had arranged the photos and the food, at the booth. One of the photos which was printed out was one of Liam sat in the booth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other videos that Kate has uploaded recently include her also revisting the animal shelter in Miami where she and Liam adopted a dog called Nala in the months before his death.

Kate has not commented publicly on the court’s decision about Liam’s estate, and neither has Cheryl or his family.