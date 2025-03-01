The BRIT Awards will pay tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional video montage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old singer - who died in October 2024 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires - will be remembered at the awards in London tonight (Saturday March 1) with a video introduced by host Jack Whitehall.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was. Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will include clips of him performing on The X Factor with One Direction, as well as some of his biggest and best moments with the band and as a solo artist. It is an incredibly emotional watch but the Brits think what they have created will truly do Liam justice.”

Liam Payne will be remembered in a tribute video at The BRITS 2025. He is pictured at the award ceremony in 2019. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

There had been some speculation that Liam's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik would reunite at the ceremony to pay tribute to Liam but it was decided "that it should purely be about Liam".

The insider added: "There was talk of his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik recording something but it was decided that it should purely be about Liam. This moment will be all about him, and will allow the stars in the room and fans watching at home to take a few minutes to remember how incredible he was."

Liam won seven BRIT awards with One Direction and performed at the ceremony with Rita Ora in 2018.

You can watch The BRIT Awards 2025 tonight on ITV 1 between 8.15pm and 10.40pm.