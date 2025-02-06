Kate Cassidy "completely blacked out" when she found out her boyfriend Liam Payne had died, and says they were in "such a great place" just before he passed away.

The 25-year-old influencer discovered the One Direction star - who passed away in October, aged 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires - had died when one of his friends rang her to tell her the devastating news, and she is "blessed" she didn't find out over social media like many others.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I feel blessed I didn’t find out over social media because I just couldn’t even imagine that. I was in our home with our dog, scrolling TikTok and one of Liam’s friends called me.

"That moment, it’s like blank; it’s blacked out in my head. I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumour. Or something that somebody made up just to get views. Then instantly I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, ‘Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?’ And I feel like I just completely blacked out."

Kate "felt numb" when she "officially" found out Liam had passed away and she tried to call his phone, which she still now rings to listen to his voicemail recording.

Speaking about her reaction at the time, she said: "I tried to call him. I called pretty much everybody. Then I was in touch with his family, and my mum got the first flight out to be with me.

Kate had been in Argentina with Liam, but she returned to their Florida home without him to take care of their dog Nala.

But Kate - who started dating Liam in 2022 - insisted he was in good spirits when she left the country, and the couple were "in such a great place".

She added: "Liam was in such a good headspace when I left Argentina. We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive. And I just can’t even believe the way things truly ended.

"It’s genuinely insane to me how things can just be taken away from you so quickly in life, you never truly know what tomorrow will bring, you never know."

Kate - who has since left the pair's rented Florida mansion and moved back to New Jersey - also told how she can't listen to Liam's music now, but hopes to return to his tunes "one day".

She recently revealed a new angel wings tattoo on two of her fingers following his tragic death. Kate showed off her new inking as she cuddled up to Nala in a post on her Instagram Story, which was simply captioned with a heart emoji.