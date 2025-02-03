Liam Payne was remembered in an emotional tribute at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

The One Direction singer died aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in October, and he was the first star to be honoured during the ceremony's annual In Memoriam segment.

The annual montage began with various clips of Liam and One Direction performing over the years, with the late star saying at one point: "We never expected any of this to happen - I sit and think, 'Oh, we've actually done something amazing.'"

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, seated at the piano, then sang his group's All My Love accompanied by a small string section and guitarist Grace Bowers, as footage of those in the music industry who have passed away over the last year was displayed on the screen behind him at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Among those honoured in the segment were country superstar Toby Keith, who died of cancer in February 2024 and soul legend Sam Moore, who passed away just last month at the age of 89 following complications after surgery.

DJ/Producer Clark Kent, the Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts, and Garth Hudson were also recognised, as were Kris Kristofferson, Phil Lesh and Marianne Faithfull, with the latter singer dying aged 78 just a few days ago.

Fans had speculated One Direction would reunite for the tribute, but their friend, Grammy Awards executive producer Ben Winston recently ruled it out.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it. But, no, there will be no One Direction performance. He was the most beautiful, wonderful boy and I love him very, very much. He is in, of course, our In Memoriam, without question.”

The lyrics to All My Love

We've been through low / Been through sunshine, been through snow

All the colours of the weather / We've been through high / Every corner of the sky

And still we're holding on together

You got all my love / Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours

You've got all my love / Whether it rains, it remains

You've got all my love / Until I die

Let me hold you if you cry / Be my one, two, three, forever / 'Cause you got all my love

Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours / You've got all my love

Whether it rains, it remains / You've got all my love

Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours / That's all, all I can say

Ooh, you got all my love / Oh, for now and always, 'til the end of my days

You got all my love / You've got all my love